Boy who lost beloved teddy bear on Southwest flight surprised with new friend

A little boy from Texas received a surprise from Southwest Airlines after he lost his beloved teddy bear on an airplane.

Grayson Mulligan named his new friend Jack. The two are ready to go on adventures and grateful for the kindness that brought them together. (Source: Family photos/KTVT/CNN)

Grayson Mulligan, 7, and Teddy, his teddy bear, were always inseparable, but on a trip from Dallas to New Orleans over the Thanksgiving holiday, something unimaginable happened.

“He noticed Teddy was gone when he had gotten to Granny and Paw-Paw’s house, and that’s when the hunt for Teddy began,” said Grayson’s mom, Christina Mulligan.

The mother posted to Southwest Airlines' Facebook page, hoping someone would find her son’s best friend, but a month passed and still no Teddy.

"I called the baggage claim area, the TSA. I called the lost and found in New Orleans,” Mulligan said. “Every day a package would show up. ‘Is that Teddy?’ It was traumatizing.”

But in January, Grayson got a surprise from Southwest Airlines: a new bear, whose adventure to his new home was all documented for the little boy to see.

“I felt happy because I know they cared a lot about me, and I have some flight attendant bears, too,” Grayson said.

The boy named his new friend Jack. The two are ready to go on adventures and grateful for the kindness that brought them together.

Copyright 2020 KTVT, Family photos, Southwest Airlines, Facebook via CNN. All rights reserved.