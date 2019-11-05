Boy falls from zip line at trampoline park; family sues

A family in Florida is suing after their 10-year-old son fell from a zip line at an adventure park.

The video shows images some viewers may find disturbing. (Source: Florida Department of Agriculture/CNN)

The boy fell 20 feet from the “Sky Rider” attraction at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Lakeland in September. He is still recovering from head and body injuries.

An investigation by the Florida Department of Agriculture found the boy's harness was not properly secured at the time of the incident.

Urban Air said the employees involved in the incident don’t work there anymore and others have been retrained.

