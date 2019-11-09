Boy Scouts helped fight hunger with Scouting For Food Drive

Boy scouts all over America spent their time the last two weekends helping fight hunger in their communities. The Scouting for Food drive takes place the first two weekends in November each year and all donations go to local food banks.

Stewart Smith is the Program Director for the Black Hills Area Council.

"Last year was one of our highest food drives in about six years, so if we get even more food this year it will be one of the highest food drives we've had in the Black Hills in about 10 years," said Smith.

Last weekend boy scouts went all over the Black Hills to drop off empty bags just like this one at peoples doorsteps, and this morning they game to pick up the bags all full of food donations.

Isaac, is a boy scout said seeing the amount of donations was eye-opening.

"It was quite amazing to see how generous some people are and it's just great to see people helping out the community," said Isaac.

The food drive has been happening in Black Hills communities for more than 20 years, with scouts locally and nationally trying to help their communities.

"The food truck from the National Guard has already been taken to Feeding South Dakota with about 10 pallets of food which is about what we collected last year all day, so we've already collected that amount in two hours," said Smith.

Smith said if your neighborhood isn't in an area the Black Hills Area Council serves, you can drop off donations anytime at Feeding South Dakota.

