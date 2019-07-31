Boy, 10, charged with assault after classmate suffers dodgeball injury

After an accusation that he intentionally hit a classmate in the face during a dodgeball-like game, a 10-year-old boy from Michigan faces a charge of aggravated assault.

Bryce Lindley, 10, is charged with aggravated assault, following an incident during which a fellow classmate was injured at recess. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

Mother Cameishi Lindley says she was shocked when she got a call last Wednesday from Wayne County Juvenile Court about her 10-year-old son Bryce Lindley. She was informed the rising fifth grader is charged with aggravated assault, following an incident at recess.

“I couldn’t believe it," Lindley said. “This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends. These kids are basically playing a game we all have played.”

According to a police report, another then-fourth grade student was struck in the face with a ball during an April 29 game of a dodgeball-like sport. Medical records show that student suffered a concussion.

“He sustained facial tissue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruised nose," said the boy’s mother, who did not want herself or her son identified.

The mother says her son has a rare medical condition that makes head injuries especially dangerous.

The police report filed after the incident alleges Bryce intentionally threw the ball at the other boy’s face. The 10-year-old was suspended from school for one day.

Lindley feels any punishment should have ended after her son was suspended.

However, the other boy’s mother says her son had been targeted before, and she reported it to the school in mid-April, prior to the April 29 incident.

“I tried not to let it get to this point," the mother said. “My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously, due to this. The child apologized to my son, and my son said, 'Mom, it’s OK. We’re still going to be friends.’”

It’s unclear if Bryce was the child allegedly involved in the prior incidents.

Lindley says she wasn’t aware of the other incidents, and neither she nor Bryce knew of the other student’s medical condition.

"I’m sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt,” Lindley said.

However, Lindley says due to his medical condition, she feels the boy shouldn’t have been playing the game in the first place.

The case will go before a juvenile court judge Aug 1 for a pre-trial conference.

Lindley created a fundraiser to help pay for her son’s legal fees, seeking to raise around $4,000. She raised almost four times her goal.

