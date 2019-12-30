Box Elder woman wants to start a neighborhood watch after spree of stolen vehicles

Car break-ins, burglaries and stolen vehicles are a weekly occurrence a Box Elder police officer said. One resident has had enough and now wants to start a neighborhood watch group.

"It was a shock to the soul. You know you hear of it happening to people until it's like your neighbor or yourself. It's completely different," Aimee Sperling, a Box Elder resident, said.

Aimee Sperling is now installing extra cameras after finding out two of her neighbor's cars were stolen.

She says Friday morning the community realized three vehicles were gone. A shock to them, but unfortunately not to police.

"No difference we've had several vehicle burglaries and vehicle break ins as well as stolen vehicles. Pretty much all of them are unlocked vehicles," Box Elder Police Officer John Cargill said.

Cargill said many vehicle owners are leaving their keys in the car and criminals are finding them underneath the mats and in the consoles.

Sperling said her neighbors left their cars unlocked when their vehicles were stolen. She said at times she even left her cars unlocked.

"Everyone's felt so comfortable for so long. They're long term residents and they never thought it would happen to them. When I first moved in I didn't do it and then I started just because of the "what-if" situation," she said.

Now, Sperling wants to start a new neighborhood watch group.

"I would really like to get everyone involved just so we can have a safer community not only for working adults but also for our children you know," she said.

Officer Cargill loves the idea and encourages more residents to think about taking the initiative.

But in the meantime, Cargill said the first step people can take is a simple one.

"A locked door makes a difficult target. They don't want to be wasting their time rattling the handle and they are probably just going to keep walking," Cargill said.

He also said do not leave firearms, big ticket items or any personal belongings in a car.