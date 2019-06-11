Box Elder woman teaches children to farm

A Box Elder woman opens up her acreage to help children learn how to manage a farm.

Tamara Lile gained some extra young helpers on her farm Tuesday.

About 40 children ages five and up helped gather eggs, garden, and feed animals like chickens and calves.

But, the most popular activity the children lined up for was horse back riding.

Lile opened up her farm to teach children about environmental sustainablilty and how to care for rescue animals.

She said though most people don't want to talk about abused animals, it's important for children to learn there is still hope for them.

"They're our future. So, it's going to help our world by teaching them how to recycle and how to take care of the environment, to grow their own food and to take care of animals. There's always going to be animals that need to be rescued," Lile said.

It is $35 for one day of farm fun per child. The camp will last till Thursday.

