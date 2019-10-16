Box Elder man Brandon Davila pleads guilty in rape case

Twenty-two year old Brandon Davila was charged with second degree rape and fourth degree rape.

Second degree rape entails use of force, threats, or coercion.

Davila only pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape in court Oct. 15, meaning the victim was not old enough to consent.

The incident happened in August of 2018 when the female victim was 15 years old and Davila was 21.

Prosecutors say Davila also gave the victim an STD.

This felony charge carries with it up to 15 years in jail.

Judge Robert Gusinsky accepted Davila's plea and set his sentencing for January 21, 2020.