Box Elder driver takes plea deal in child's death

A South Dakota woman is scheduled to be sentenced April 7 in northwest Nebraska for the drunken driving crash death of a 6-year-old girl.

Court records say 35-year-old Kimberly Eagle Bull, of Box Elder, pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and to other charges.

The Nebraska State Patrol has said the crash occurred Sept. 9, 2017, when the minivan Eagle Bull was driving went out of control and rolled on a road north of Chadron. Two children were flown to a Denver hospital, where one of them died the next day.