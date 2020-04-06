Box Elder and Belle Fourche men are front and center in coronavirus struggle

South Dakota men already on America's front line of defense are now pulling double duty as they help battle COVID-19.

Lt. Cmdr. Richard Maiatico, from Box Elder, is a perioperative nurse; and Hospitalman Johnathan Rohlf is a surgical technologist from Belle Fourche. Both are aboard hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19).

Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to other hospitals. This allows those hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases.

One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DOD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of people.