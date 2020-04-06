Box Elder and Belle Fourche men are front and center in coronavirus struggle

Hospitalman Johnathan Rohlf, from Belle Fourche, S.D., a surgical technologist (left), and Lt. Cmdr. Richard Maiatico, from Box Elder, S.D., a perioperative nurse (right), count surgical tools in one of 12 operating rooms aboard hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) April 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)
Mon 8:49 AM, Apr 06, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KEVN/KOTA TV) - South Dakota men already on America's front line of defense are now pulling double duty as they help battle COVID-19.

Lt. Cmdr. Richard Maiatico, from Box Elder, is a perioperative nurse; and Hospitalman Johnathan Rohlf is a surgical technologist from Belle Fourche. Both are aboard hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19).

Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to other hospitals. This allows those hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases.

One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DOD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of people.

Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in Los Angeles March 27.The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Mora Jr.)
Lt. Cmdr. Richard Maiatico, from Box Elder, S.D., a perioperative nurse (left), and Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Kuczka, from Kansas City, Mo., examine a high-efficiency particulate air filter before a surgery in one of 12 operating rooms aboard hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) April 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)
 