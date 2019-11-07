Bowls for a Cause has another successful year

The soup was back on and all for a great cause.

The fourth annual soup for a cause for Volunteers of America dished out bowls of delicious soup from locals and businesses.

The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the organization who helps support groups like mommy's closet

For those in attendance, they were able to pick and take home an empty bowl to help serve as a daily reminder of those who are less fortunate.

"It is just a plain old bowl that signifies there are people in our community that go without every evening, or really on soup kitchens to get fed so that is a way of emulating that in our community," says, kelly Folsom, Advancement Specialist

A silent auction was also held for the event, Soup for a Cause nearly brings in $40,000.