Boring lunches can moo-ve on over

Some of the items on the menu included shredded barbecue beef and sloppy joes, all made from beef straight from the Levin Ranch 30 miles outside of Sturgis.

After the storm of October 2013, the community and others around the county banded together to help out their family ranch and the ranches owner says now this is her turn to give back.

"From that experience I am determined to do what I can when opportunities arise to love on and give back to people locally like so many people did us," says Shelane Graham the owner of Levin Ranch.

Over 150 pounds of beef fed the High School students, teaching them a little bit about the processing of meat at the same time.

"The Graham family raised this beef, and then Sturgis Meats donated the processing, so the Graham family did what they did best, Sturgis Meats did what they did best, and then they got it to us at the school and where we made the recipes and turned it into beef sandwiches for everybody," says Rhonda Ramsdell the food service director for Meade 461.

Both the High School and the Graham family hope to do more of these local beef days in the future.