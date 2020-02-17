Borglum plans to vote "no" against flavored vape bill

Representative Scyller Borglum initially supported House Bill 1064, limiting certain vape products-- specifically flavored vapes. Now, she plans on voting against it.

"My decision to change my position on it came for two reasons," said Representative Scyller Borglum, District 33. "Number one: we had already voted on and passed the bill to increase the age of vaping across the board to 21 years old. And then the second reason is it isn't any more dangerous than any other product that people are using to vape, so why punish our local businesses?"

A local vape shop owner says she is trying to help people overcome their addiction to nicotine by using vapes.

"If vaping is limited, more than likely, people will go back to smoking cigarettes," said Rhonda Mumm, owner of City Vapes. "You are encouraging the cancer rolls to continue."

Borglum says she is pro-economics and pro-business, and sees this bill as an overreach of the state government.

"This bill, as I gave it further consideration and did my own research, I came to realize that while I personally am not a vaper nor do I plan to start vaping, it's really targeting one specific group unnecessarily," said Borglum

Both Mumm and Borglum think the real problem is internet sales to minors -- not the flavors.

"I am finding it hard to believe that this state is getting into the regulation game," said Mumm. "It's disappointing, especially when there is something as free market, is helping people live better lives. Lung function improves, taste improves, your smell improves. Your life 100% improves."

The bill is scheduled to be heard Tuesday morning before the House Health and Human Services Committee.