Borglum and May react to primary losses

Tuesday saw primary victories for Representative Dusty Johnson and Senator Mike Rounds, meaning the will both be on the ballot come November.

Scyller Borglum, a state representative from Rapid City, challenged Rounds for his seat. Liz Marty May, a rancher from Kyle, ran against Johnson for the single South Dakota House Representative position.

Like Johnson and Rounds, both Borglum and May are Republicans and had to content with a unique campaign because of Coronavirus, like cancelled events, social distancing while meeting people, not shaking hands, and utilizing social media more than normal.

Borglum said the last year was a whirlwind, and even though she lost, she said it was a success.

"If there's a take away for the general public about my campaign and this past year, I hope it's this: every single American has the capacity to change what's going on," said Borglum. "Do not sit back and shake your tiny fist. Get involved."

May's base was the ranching and farming industry, and considering the situation, she said this doesn't feel like a loss and won in getting her message across.

"We did the best best we can with the resources we have, and, you know, I feel like we ran a good campaign, and we're able for the most part to stay away from everything negative," said May. "I've always been one of those people that will, you know, argue with policy and facts, but never been very good at the personal attack."

May wants to thank her more than 80 volunteers and says never say never if she will run again.