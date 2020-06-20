Book Barn attracts visitors near and far

Friday is the first day that Book Barn finally re-opens for the first time this year, and it has already been very busy. This seasonal bookstore usually welcomes people in the end of April each year, but due to the virus pandemic, the opening was postponed about two months this year.

A lot of members of the community have been anxiously waiting to come shop for bargains, especially, all children's books at the barn are free.

Book Barn also offers a lot of old books and classic movies on VHS tapes, which attract visitors from out-of-town and even from out-of-state.

"One lady... when her sister visits from the state of Washington, they come here and ship boxes of books back because they are so reasonable. We do have a lot of Hardy Boys, we used to have a lot of Nancy Drew, those would be in the specially priced books," Rita Fraune with the Book Barn says.

All the proceed goes to fund the Hot Springs Public Library. Book Barn is open on Friday of the third week and Saturday of the first week of the month. They are also open this Saturday, which is a rare exception they are making this weekend.