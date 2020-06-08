Bond set a $1 million for Rapid City man accused of murder

A Rapid City man accused of a weekend murder makes his first appearance in court Monday.

29-year old Lawrence Mexican is charged with second degree murder in the death of 48-year old Harry Black Bear on Saturday.

Rapid City Police were called to an apartment complex on Meade Street about about 10:00pm Saturday for a report of an assault and that's when they say they found Black Bear unresponsive in the room and he was declared dead.

Police say Mexican was identified by witnesses and was found at about 3:00am Sunday sleeping in an area south of the Civic Center's overflow parking lot and say he had blood on his shoes and socks.

In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue said the police report indicated that Black Bear was found in a pool of blood with blood splattered on the walls.

Prosecutors claimed Mexican punched Black Bear repeatedly and kicked him three or four times in the head while he was down.

Judge Bogue set Mexican's bond at $1 million cash or surety.

He faces life without parole if he's convicted on the murder charge.

