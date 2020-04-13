Body of missing Sheridan County man found in Bighorn Mountains

Authorities say a man has been found dead in the Bighorn Mountains after reportedly not showing up for work last month in northern Wyoming.

KTWO-TV reported that the body of Sheridan County resident Sergei Mindham was found Wednesday. He was reported missing March 30.

The Johnson County sheriff’s office says deputies learned Mindham last used his phone near Hunter Corrals and Paradise Guest Ranch, but searches of the area were unsuccessful.

A citizen located a vehicle from the missing person report Tuesday about 15 miles from where the phone was pinged. Deputies say the vehicle was stuck in the snow and Mindham was found dead not far from the car.