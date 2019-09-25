Body of missing School of Mines student found

Update

The body of a missing School of Mines student has been found. His body was located late Wednesday afternoon in Custer State Park.

22-year-old Torger Anders Henckel was last seen on Saturday at home.

His car was spotted at the Little Devils Tower Trailhead in Custer County and a search was launched Tuesday afternoon.

Henckel was found dead around 4 p.m.

Custer County Emergency Management is describing his death as "an apparent victim of a fall."

Nearly 30 people searched from both the ground and the air beginning Tuesday near the Little Devil's Tower Trailhead in Custer, near Sylvan Lake.

Drones and heat-sensing equipment from Civil Air Patrol were used while dogs and other searchers tracked the terrain on foot.

The Custer County Emergency Management spokesperson says Henkle had a love for nature.

"He likes to go off the beaten trail and explore the rocks. He likes to jump from rock to rock and just look at the view and I guess he does like to go into caves and tunnels from what his family tells us."

A post on the Custer County Emergency Management website also thanks all those who helped in the search.

