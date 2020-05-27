Body found in Rapid Creek identified as missing man

The body pulled from Rapid Creek Tuesday has been identified as a missing Rapid City man.

He is 41-year-old Jason Rush, who has been missing since May 19. An autopsy showed no signs of trauma contributing to Rush's death but police are still waiting on toxicology results before determining the cause.

Wednesday, about 1:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Cambell Street for a possible drowning. On arrival, officers determined the person in the water was dead and the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team was called to recover him.

