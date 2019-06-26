Boating is back on

It's a big day for the Black Hills boating community. After tons of rain delayed boating at Pactola Reservoir, it's finally fully operational again.

This week Pactola Pines Marina staff says the boat launches are officially open. All this month the only boats on the lake were ones that were already in the water, housed at the marina docks.

Earlier this summer, both ramps were shut down because officials deemed it to dangerous to launch a boat. They said it was too difficult to see the drop offs and floating debris could made maneuvering problematic.

However, now that the water has receded some and the sun has come out, people from all over are once again enjoying a day at the lake.

Kids Cara and Jake Hohn were out on Wednesday, excited for a day on the water.

"We're just hanging out with family in the Black Hills," Jake Hohn said. "My Grandma and Grandpa's anniversary is today, so we're just doing a lot of stuff."

Staff at the marina say the ramps official opened back up on Tuesday.