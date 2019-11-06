Board games available at Rapid City Public Library

International Gaming Week is put on by the American Library Association as an effort to help bring communities together.

The Rapid City Public Library has nearly 200 board games available for checkout, just like all of the books and other materials.

Anyone with a valid library card can check out games from the collection for three weeks.

Scott Hall thinks that board games are a unique and interactive feature available from the library.

"From the library's perspective, so much of what we offer is just single access-- you read a book to yourself, you watch a movie in silence," said Scott Hall, a library associate for the Rapid City Public Library. "But, a board game brings people to the table, gets them talking, gets them working together, or competing. But, it's that sense of community."

The library will be hosting a board game day on Saturday. Stop by to check out the library's gaming collection and get those competitive juices flowing!