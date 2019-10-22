Board OKs expanded Dakota Access Pipeline pump station

Commissioners in a South Dakota county have approved a conditional use permit for a pumping station needed for an expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Lincoln County Board voted 4-1 Tuesday in favor of the proposal. The station would be built near Harrisburg.

Texas-based Energy Transfer announced in June it plans to expand the pipeline's capacity from more than 500,000 barrels per day to as much as 1.1 million barrels. The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois since June 2017.

The company also needs additional stations in North Dakota and Illinois.

The Argus Leader reports opponents warned of possible pollution. But an Energy Transfer official told commissioners the station will be built with a number of safeguards.

