Blue-light filtering glasses are gaining in popularity

If you scroll through your phone, sit on a computer or watch TV for more than 2 hours a day, you're being exposed to blue light and it can damage your eyes.

Blue light is nothing new, it's emitted from sun rays and car headlights but we're receiving more than ever as we stare at screens that's where blue-light glasses come into play.

Despite limited research on the new lenses, some say it helps with headaches and sleep problems.

Eye muscles are forced to work harder and longer when focused on a screen.

Jared Pearson a Optometrist for Vision Source Specialists said, "Our eyes aren't designed to be looking at things up close for long periods of time they're more designed for us to see far away and make sure survival is key there."

You can purchase blue-light-blocking glasses for as low as $15 on Amazon.