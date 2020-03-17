Blood industry sees decreased donations because of COVID-19

The blood industry is seeing a decrease in their donations as a result of the self-isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Nationwide, more than 4,000 blood drives have been cancelled, resulting in about 130,000 fewer blood donations due to coronavirus concerns.

While donation levels are down, the need for blood still remains constant.

It does not matter if you are a first time donor or have not donated in a while, anybody who feels well and healthy can-- and should-- donate blood at this time.

A representative from Vitalant says consistent donations are key to helping patients in need.

"Donating blood is so important consistently because 80% of blood usage is a planned event, so people have medical conditions where they're using blood just like they would take a pill," said Tori Robbins, a Donor Recruitment Representative for Vitalant. "We know throughout the years and the months how much blood we need for our patients and our hospitals so it's always very important to consistently donate blood because it's consistently getting used."

You can donate blood at Vitalant's center and mobile blood drives around the area that are still happening.