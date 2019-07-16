Blaze Pizza offering healthier pizza options

In order to provide customers with healthier pizza options, Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza has become the first national chain to launch a keto crust option.

For those who are keeping an eye on their carbohydrate intake, this crust is only 6 grams of net carbs.

They also introduced a cauliflower crust and four life mode pizzas, keto, protein, vegetarian and vegan. These life mode pizzas are available exclusively through Blaze's mobile app or online.

"Well it's a social thing, people go out and eat together and you want to be able to go out, you want to be able to go somewhere eat, said Danette Hout, a manager at Blaze Pizza. "Our regular pizza has a lot of carbs this keto diet is no-carb low-carb diet and it does, it gives them an option of being able to eat out and eat pizza and still maintain their diet."

It's been big year for Blaze Pizza as they set a benchmark in restaurant history for eco-friendliness by going strawless at their 300+ locations.

The new Life Mode Pizzas include:

Keto Pizza: Keto Crust, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, ovalini mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach

Protein Pizza: Keto Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, Italian meatballs, smoked ham, grilled chicken, black olives, green bell peppers, oregano

Vegan Pizza: Original dough, red sauce, vegan cheese, spicy vegan chorizo, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, basil, olive oil drizzle

Vegetarian Pizza: Cauliflower Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, spinach

A complete ingredient list and nutrition available at blazepizza.com/menu.