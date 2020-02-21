Black Hills wrestling tournament heading to Spearfish in March

The iconic Midwest tournament brings hundreds, if not thousands, of wrestling fans and followers together from over 20 states nationwide. It reaches competitors of all ages from 6 and under to adults.

Brendan Johnston wrestled in the Class 3A 106-pound weight class, but refused to wrestle a girl.

Frank Pavich is the founder of the Black Hills Nationals Wrestling Tournament. He started it 17 years ago as a way to get people to come out to the Black Hills, which is a great destination spot for people around the globe.

Weigh-ins start on Friday, March 20 at 2 p.m. and the tournament will be Saturday, March 21 at 9 a.m. at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

