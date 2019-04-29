Black Hills recreation sites set to open

The Forest Service is getting ready to open Black Hills recreation areas for the spring and summer seasons.

Starting Wednesday, and depending upon the weather, boat docks will be installed at Deerfield and Pactola reservoirs, and Sheridan Lake.

Seasonal gates will open May 15; again depending upon weather; and campground sites will be available on May 17.

The Black Hills National Forest has 30 campgrounds with 682 individual sites. The fees in these campgrounds range from $18 to $26 a night.

To reserve a campground, go to recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777. Reservations are recommended for holiday weekends.

