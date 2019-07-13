Black Hills pride festival

The theme this year at the festival was Stonewall, South Dakota. They're celebrating 50 years of visibility since the Stonewall Riots.

Over 80 vendors came out - not only to join in on the fun, but also to support their friends and family.

A big part of the day for many was the proclamation from Mayor Steve Allender which was presented by City Councilwoman Laura Armstrong.

The president of Black Hills Center for equality, Sarah Keppen, says that today was about connecting and educating the community.

"For our community to show solidarity and for us to be visible. Throughout the year so it's really important for us to have space where we can truly be our authentic selves and for us and our allies in the community to come together in celebration of the wonderful diversity in our community," says Keppen.

Festivities will continue on Sunday with a drag brunch at the Holiday Inn Rushmore Plaza, and then they will conclude the weekend with their second annual pride interfaith service at Memorial park.

