Black Hills mountain lion season ends far short of harvest limit

The Black Hills mountain lion hunting season ended with just 21 killed; a third of the harvest limit.

This is the lowest number of mountain lions killed in years. The trend has been declining since 2013 when 61 mountain lions were killed, according to data on the Game, Fish and Parks website. Last year, 31 mountain lions were killed.

The season’s limit was either 60 total mountain lions or 40 females killed, whichever came first. Hunters killed eight females and 13 males this season.

The last mountain lion was killed March 30, in Custer County. Overall, nine mountain lions were killed in Custer County; eight in Lawrence and four in Pennington.

