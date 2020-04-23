Black Hills Works keeps a smile on

Black Hills Works CEO Brad Saathoff sees hurdles for their workers and the people they serve. "Boy, this new world we're living in is really weird, I think it's difficult for everybody to understand, when you layer on a person that's got a developmental disability onto that,

and getting them to understand it takes some great skills from our staff."

Black Hills Works group home residents have to learn about social distancing and why they can't go to certain places now.

"Routines are important and having a good predictable routine things they know, X is going to come after Y, etc., and all of a sudden that isn't happening, throwing them off kilter a little."

But, to the folks at Black Hills Works, this is like a new class they are taking. "Now we're all learning about physical distancing, we're all learning about masks."

And, the Black Hills Works Sitka group home has recently won Suzie Cappa Art Center's chalk design contest; in their curbside art, they want to say: "don't forget to smile!"

