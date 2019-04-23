Black Hills Works breaks ground to provide housing options for those it serves

Black Hills Works took a major step forward in their goal to provide affordable and accessible housing options for the people they serve.

They broke ground Tuesday, for their new apartment building in North Rapid City on Wright Street.

The new building will feature six units and once completed, will be home to residents with disabilities who make less than 30 percent of the area median income. It will also mark 1 of 30 affordable housing options for adults with disabilities. Black Hills Works provides all the housing needs for these residents with each home offering different environments and levels of support.

"Oftentimes the type of housing makes a huge difference in the quality of life that individuals have," said Brad Saathoff, CEO of Black Hills Works. "A lot of folks with disabilities that we serve also have mental illness issues that we're working through with them and one thing that's been shown is that right housing environment and often times that's single occupancy, being able to have your own space is a big difference maker in the quality of life, so this will add more capacity to single units for folks that we support."

The new apartment building will be funded over the next three years of construction by a grant from South Dakota Housing Development Authority worth $775,000. Other funding came from their "With Purpose, the Campaign for Black Hills Works," and from the generosity of the community.

