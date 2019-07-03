Black Hills State University takes its courses to the outdoors

Two new outdoor programs are coming to Black Hills State University.

Students will learn how to properly climb mountains through the outdoor adventure sports undergraduate certificate program. (KOTA TV)

One is an undergraduate certificate to prepare students for outdoor sports programs. Students will learn the technicalities on the correct way of climbing mountains and even hiking.

"I think it would bring a lot more people probably to the campus and to the community. You know, we're kind of small. So getting a little bit bigger would kind of help. I'm from Colorado so even having professionals go up to the bigger mountains. I think it would help a lot,"

Dominique DiManna, a Black Hills State University senior, said.

It will help graduates secure jobs at national parks or even ones right here in the Black Hills.

"They are going to be the tour guides, the rangers that provide public education. So this is an entry-level credential for students that are interested in doing that. This would be a credential that possibly would get them a job for summer working in a national park," the university's Vice President of Academic Affairs Chris Crawford said.

The university will also be expanding the exercise science major. An 18 credit hour minor will now be available for students who do not have the time to complete the major's courses. The minor will be available at the Spearfish and Rapid City campuses to help more students who want to pursue a career in athletic training or in medical fields.

Adan Munoz, a senior, started off as an exercise science major, but then changed it. He said he wishes the minor was around earlier.

"Honestly, I think it's a great idea especially for the area that we live in right now. It just fits in so perfectly. I think that had I had that option I definitely would have taken that route as well," Munoz said.

The new programs will be available starting in Fall 2019.