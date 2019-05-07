Black Hills Speedway asks county for $3.5 million for drainage system

The Black Hills Speedway asks Pennington County commissioners for millions of dollars to update the drainage system in the area.

Engineers and the owner of the Black Hills Speedway are asking for the county to spend $3.5 million to redirect drainage across Highway 44 toward Rapid Creek. They say the retention pond beside the car racing track is causing floods.

Eddie Kirchoff with race track promotions says the pond is mostly filled with sediment.

"Probably two feet left of actual water and the sedimentation is from up farther up the stream, kind of work it's way down. So now it just overflows and gets to the track and just all the sediment runs everywhere," Kirchoff said.

But re-engineering the drainage system is costly and Rod Davis, a Davis Engineering engineer, says one person shouldn't take on the entire bill.

"There was a way to tax the people and they were paying fees and they voted that down. So now there's no way to fund this project," Davis said.

But its also a city and county problem. The city owns the area north of the track and the county owns land to the south. Therefore, coming up with a solution is taking some time.

.Pennington County Chair Commissioner Deb Hancock suggested maybe expanding the retention pond and cleaning out the water.

"Could be part of that solution. I don't know all the information based on the master plan but I think that could be apart of the solution of the master plan to move forward on the Speedway,"Hancock said.