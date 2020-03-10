Black Hills Reads Data Dashboard

Black Hills Reads held an event on Tuesday with their partners and community members.

During the event, the organization spoke about the progress they've made during the past two years as well as showcased a new tool.

The data dashboard provides a ton of useful information about different topics like early learning, grants, and programs.

The dashboard is available to the public and can be accessed on the phone at any time.

"Black Hills Regional demographic information as well. That way, people can use that for grant reports, case studies. We hope that this is a useful tool that everyone can have access too instead of it just being a Black Hills Reads focus data point," says the director for Black Hills Reads, Kayla Klein.

If you're interested in looking at the data, click here.