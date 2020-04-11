Black Hills professor stranded in Japan

Dr. Dulu Hsiao is an assistant professor of Spanish at Black Hills State University. When Dr. Hsiao traveled to Japan three weeks ago, his return flight to the U.S. was cancelled due to the virus outbreak. Since then, he resorts to teaching his Spanish classes online... in Japan... to the students here in the Black Hills. "The only challenging thing is I'm in the..., we are here, 14 hours difference with Rapid City, with Spearfish.... You need to keep in touch with your students constantly, I mean you need to remind them to do things, to complete tasks. Dr. Hsiao says, other than that, teaching in these unprecedented times is not too challenging...even when he was stranded overseas unexpectedly.

