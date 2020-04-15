Black Hills Playhouse Company is closing the curtain for this summer

For the first time since opening back in 1946, the Black Hills Playhouse Company will not produce their summer theatre showcase at Custer State Park this year due to COVID-19.

One of the plays put on by the company.

The company has been producing plays and musicals for 75 years and performing their sold-out shows for families from all over the country.

The playhouse employs more than 60 people and the Playhouse's Executive Director Linda Anderson says they are devastated about closing their doors because they know how much the arts mean to the artists and the community.

“We’re in a beautiful location in Custer State Park, people come out and pic-nic, they see a show, it’s family time and its stress relief,” said Anderson. “You know the arts are that thing that people do to make themselves feel better.”

Anderson is hoping to resume Dakota Players' theatre residencies this summer to continue to work with people with disabilities and hold BHP Jr. performing arts camps in late summer.

