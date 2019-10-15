Black Hills Life Flight shifts chopper to Rapid City base

Black Hills Life Flight has relocated a medical helicopter to Rapid City, moving it from Hot Springs where it was based during the summer.

According to Life Flight’s parent company, Air Methods, the Rapid City basing “will result in quicker response times for emergent and trauma situations.”

The Rapid City base includes the rotor wing aircraft (a Bell 407 GXP) and a fixed wing aircraft. Both aircraft are staffed with a critical care registered nurse and paramedic as well as a pilot.

The team provides 24/7 critical care air medical services in the Rapid City area as well as in Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming.

“We are acutely aware of the need for air medical services in the entire Black Hills region – and throughout the nation – and are consistently reviewing our operations to ensure we provide the most efficient service and provide the greatest access to care for the region,” said Darryl Crown, regional business development manager of Black Hills Life Flight.

