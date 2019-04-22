Black Hills Institute of Geological Research assembling 80-million-year-old fossil

Nearly 3 years ago, paleontologist Frank Garcia made a significant discovery of an 80 million-year-old ancient, marine reptile while out on a dig in Edgemont.

Currently, the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in Hills City is on the cusp of reassembling the well preserved skull so that it can be on display this summer.

"Tylosaurus is what we call a mosasaur, they're very closely related to monitor lizards. In fact they're just as much like a monitor lizard that lives today except they're a little bit different shape like the komodo dragon, the Nile monitor," said Peter Larson, president of the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research. "This particular guy is of course quite a bit bigger than a komodo dragon and it was strictly marine."

80-million-years ago the landscape of South Dakota was vastly different as the entire state was covered in water.

"This is just before the time of T-Rex, it's kind of like the Rex of the ocean," said Larson, "It's the Tyrannosaurus Rex of the Sea...or you could call it Sea-Rex. This is one of the largest of the mosasaurs that ever lived, of course the one in Jurassic Park was much larger but remember it was genetically engineered."

The original task of cleaning the fossil was done by Sandy Gerken with White River Preparium. It took quite a bit of time, the fossil was in many pieces.

"The things get kind of crushed when they're underground for literally thousands feet of overburden on them and so she put a lot of time into cleaning this and it takes of course a lot of time to put it back together and to restore some of the missing parts," said Larson, "and so we're done pretty much with finishing that, there's just a little bit left to do."

Once finished, the fossil will be sent back to Frank Garcia to be on display at a new museum he is opening in Hot Springs sometime this tourism season.

The finding of this fossil is pretty significant and if you're an aspiring fossil hunter in the state, the season for collecting is near and you couldn't be in a better spot.

"South Dakota, especially Western South Dakota is filled fossils just about anytime you have erosion taking place, there could be a fossil washing out and most of what we see here are fossils from around the time of the dinosaurs up through very close to the present," said Larson. "We live in one of the most wonderful places for finding fossils, so keep you eyes down when you are walking around, you might just find something really cool like Frank did here."

Black Hills Institute of Geological Research is located in Hill City, they are open year round and feature a variety of fossils, minerals and dinosaurs from around the region and the world.