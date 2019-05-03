Black Hills Farmers Market opens for season

Black Hills Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday, May 4.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each market day, Saturdays only until July 10. After July 10, the market will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays through the end of October.

Vendors come from a 200-mile area to sell their products. Black Hills Farmers Market offers a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, as well as meat (chicken, pork, beef, and lamb), eggs, plants, jewelry, fine art, honey, canned foods, and baked goods.

New products available at this year’s market include Dimock cheeses and butter, wheat, kombucha, medicinal herbs, alfajores (South American cookies), and mushrooms.

Black Hills Farmers Market is planning a variety of events. On Saturday, July 20 the market invites the community to celebrate the 30th season of supporting local farmers and the area economy.

Also in July, the Black Hills Farmers Market will be hosting Kid’s Month. There will be a wide variety of children’s activities at the farmers market throughout the month.

Each Saturday through the summer months, customers at the farmers market may participate in morning yoga, enjoy live music, ask questions at the master gardeners booth, or learn more about a local non-profit at the community booth. Additional events planned for this summer will include chef events, zucchini races, National Farmers Market Week, and a celebration of farmer and author Wendell Berry’s birthday.

The farmers market has accepted SNAP benefits for many years. This year, with the support of Fair Food Network, customers will be able to stretch those dollars farther with Double Up Food Bucks. Double Up Food Bucks helps low-income families eat more fruits and vegetables while supporting American farmers and growing local economies. For instance, if a family spends $20 in their SNAP benefits at the farmers market they get $20 in Double Up Food Bucks to spend on locally grown fruits and vegetables. They bring home $40 of healthy food for just $20.

Additional details are available on the Black Hills Farmers Market website at www.blackhillsfarmersmarket.org or on Facebook.