Black Hills Energy warns about scam

It's an old scam but since it does work, criminals are still using it - demanding utility consumers pay delinquent bills or their service is cut off.

Black Hills Energy has received reports from customers of attempted scam calls where the customer is told their bill is delinquent and service will be disconnected in 30 minutes unless they pay the caller.

The company says when customers have concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent them that they need to call Black Hills Energy at 1-888-890-5554 to verify employment. Calling local law enforcement is also an option.

Additional tips:

⦁ Don’t give in to a high-pressure call seeking personal information – if someone calls claiming to represent your local utility and they demand immediate payment or personal information, hang up and call the customer service number on your utility bill.

⦁ To verify whether an employee was dispatched to your location, call your utility using the number on your bill or the company’s website. Black Hills Energy employees wear shirts with a Black Hills Energy logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive logoed vehicles. Employees will gladly wait outside while you call the company to verify their identity.

⦁ Do not provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.

Black Hills Energy has suspended nonpayment disconnections for our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. If people have financial hardships affecting their ability to timely pay their energy bills visit blackhillsenergy.com to explore options for help.

