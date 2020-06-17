Black Hills Energy has essential employees live in onsite campers

Black Hills Energy created a COVID isolation campground for some of its employees -- to guarantee they could continue to provide the area with an essential service.

BH Energy created Ready-2-Work, an isolation plan to ensure the safety of its customers and employees who provide critical functions for the power company. It was created back in March as a safeguard against the coronavirus but wasn't implemented until June 1st. Employees who work in areas such as system control live in on-site campers for a week and then can return home for a week.

"But really it's just an extra precaution to ensure that they stay safe as they're kind of the critical piece to operating the electric system," said Marc Eyre, Black Hills Energy vice president of operations. "It's just essential that they stay healthy and able to continue to do that job function."

When these employees return from their week off, they go through a "fit for duty" test and undergo temperature checks at the beginning of their shift.