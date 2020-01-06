Black Hills Energy gives grant to Whitewood

We-Do Whitewood Economic Development Organization is a group promoting growth in Whitewood and the surrounding area.

Black Hills Energy presented the group with a $10,000 check on Monday for building development.

Whitewood aims to attract a bigger workforce housing with work-live buildings, where the business is on the first level, with the living space situated on the upper floors.

The grant has already aided in building one unit -- with another on the way in the Spring.

Whitewood officials say they are hopeful this could serve as a template and other communities will follow suit.

Black Hills Energy says it's important to support growth in the communities they serve.

"Whitewood is a valued community that we serve here and so, we're always looking for ways to support and grow the communities we serve," said Marc Eyre, Director of Operations of Black Hills Energy. "So, when we received their application for this grant, it was very put together and addressed some of the needs here in Whitewood with the affordable, economical housing, and then business recruitment."

Whitewood Economic Development Organization is a new group that needs start-up funds for marketing -- and they say the innovative work-live units are a unique step towards growth.

"It seems to be innovative here in South Dakota," said Robert Hill, Executive Director of Whitewood Economic Development Organization. "We're kind of trying to pioneer it and make it commonplace here, but I would say it's the new wave, I guess, in South Dakota, but it's kind of coming back to our roots. That's how Main street used to be."

The budget is roughly $1.7 million dollars for the eight completed units.