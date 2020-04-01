Black Hills Energy commits $375K to COVID-19 relief efforts

Black Hills Energy announced plans to donate $375,000 to coronavirus relief efforts across the eight-state service area, including $102,000 for South Dakota. Black Hills Energy service area includes Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. This investment is supported by Black Hills Energy South Dakota Community Giving Program as well as the Black Hills Corporation Foundation, the charitable arm of Black Hills Energy.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19, whether physically or economically, as we witness it impact communities where our families, friends and customers live, work and raise families,” said Black Hills Energy president and chief executive officer, Linn Evans.

Additionally, Black Hills Energy offers assistance options for customers who may be financially impacted by COVID-19, including 12-month payment arrangements and budget billing, as well as temporary suspension of nonpayment disconnections. Visit www.blackhillsenergy.com for more information about these programs and others.