Black Hills Energy breaks ground for new building in Spearfish

Black Hills Energy broke ground on a new operations center.

The $1.7 million dollar project will encompass a new facility of just over 200 thousand square feet.

The Spearfish branch serves customers not only in the Northern Hills but also in Montana and Wyoming,

The building will continue to host 4 full-time employees.

One of the new facility's key improvements will be the addition of four big bay doors and a shop, to allow their operational trucks to stay out of the weather.

"They respond to outages day or night and when they are firing up their trucks it is nice to have a place to store those indoors so they are ready to go." says Marc Eyre

They plan to have the new facility done by the end of this year.