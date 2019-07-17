Black Hills Energy adds new wind turbines to help businesses

Black Hills Energy is making moves toward renewable energy by adding several wind turbines in Wyoming.

Black Hills Energy will now offer a new renewable energy program called Renewable Ready. It's a new voluntary subscription program for commercial, industrial and governmental customers only.

The customers who qualify for the program are ones who use about 300,000 kilowatt hours or more per year.

It is expected to help about 500 customers in South Dakota and Wyoming.

The power company created the program after years of customers demanding a renewable energy program that can help them save money.

"With renewable energy being on the fore front and part of our generation mix. This is the right time and it is the right answer for our customers to provide them with an affordable solution," Black Hills Energy Key Account Manager Marsha Nichols said.

Twenty wind turbines will be installed on 200 acres of land west of Cheyenne, Wyoming to provide the power for this new program.

The 40 mega watt Corriedale wind farm project will produce enough energy to last up to 25 years.

The installation will cost the company 57 million dollars.

"We can do Renewable Ready for a much better value than a customer can do by installing their own renewable facilities. Whether that is putting in a roof top facility or purchasing land to install their own and maintain their own systems," Nichols said.

Nichols said they expect energy to flow out of the wind turbines by the end of 2020.