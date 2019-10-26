Black Hills Con Convention showcases everyone's favorite characters

A costume contest, role-playing games, local vendors selling art.. and even weapon demonstrations.. all activities that took place at the Black Hills Con Convention.

"If you are into anime or sci-fi or even just pop culture, you can come experience some events going on with that genre, meet new people and just have a fun time," said Black Hills Con Convention Founder and Director, Caroline Argiz.

Chris Argiz, the co-founder of Black Hills Con, said he and his brother started going to con conventions together in 1997...

"We started going to conventions because we really felt very out of place because we liked this show..but no one else I work with knows anything about it. And we go to the convention and I could say a line from a show or something about a show and like 3 other people would instantly join right in there," said Chris Argiz.

Con conventions give people the opportunity to find others who are interested in the same shows or games as them, which Chris Argiz said is sometimes hard to find.

"Even if you're just the average Joe say likes a certain show and you want to talk with somebody else about it, I'm sure whatever that show is, there's somebody down here that you can come and meet," said Chris Argiz.

This is the first event Black Hills Con has ever done, and the goal is to host the convention annually.

"We are planning at least on a year, but we will see where the fandom takes us and we'll see what there is a need for," said Caroline Argiz.

