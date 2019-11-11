Black Hills Christmas tree permits now available

The search for that perfect Black Hills Christmas tree can start once you get a tree tag from the Forest Service.

Christmas tree tags are available starting Tuesday; and through Dec. 24, at all Forest Service offices in western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative.

In order for students to receive a free Christmas tree permit, they must present a valid fourth grade pass or paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website: https://everykidoutdoors.gov. To obtain the voucher, visit the website, click on the “Get your pass” button and follow the instructions. Print out the paper voucher and bring it with you to a District Office or the Supervisor’s Office on the Black Hills National Forest.

White spruce, ponderosa pine, and western juniper are available and can be cut in many parts of the National Forest.

Each permit is accompanied by a handout with guidance about appropriate tree removal. Trees may not be cut in developed recreation sites, Forest Service administrative sites, active timber sales, the Black Hills Experimental Forest near Rochford, the Black Elk Wilderness, the Beaver Park area near Sturgis or within Spearfish Canyon.

Individual permits cost $10, up to a maximum of five permits is allowed per individual, and the maximum allowable height of cut trees is 20 feet. Permits require that you cut the entire tree, leaving no more than six inches of stump, and that you cut unused branches so they lay flat on the ground.

The adhesive permit tag must be attached before a tree is removed from the cutting area; a citation can be issued for possession of a cut-but-untagged tree, even if a tag is available in person or in your vehicle.

Trees should be placed in water as soon as possible to help keep needles fresh. Once indoors, trees should be placed away from stoves, heaters, or heating ducts. After Christmas, used trees should be disposed of properly as yard waste. Do not dump used trees on national forest land.

There are no refunds for uncut trees or unused permits. Please note that Forest Service offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Dec. 24 is the last day permits will be sold at Forest Service offices. Private vendors (listed below) may sell tags until Dec. 24.

Tags are available by mail from the Forest Supervisor's Office, 1019 North 5th Street, Custer, SD, 57730. Enclose a check or money order in the amount of $10 for each tree permit, up to a maximum of five trees per individual as well as a self-addressed stamped envelope. The Forest Service will mail tags and cutting instructions.

Permits are available at the following Forest Service locations:

Black Hills National Forest

Forest Supervisor's Office and

Hell Canyon Ranger District - Custer

1019 North 5th Street Custer, SD 57730

Phone: 605-673-9200

Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hell Canyon Ranger District - Newcastle

1225 Washington Boulevard Newcastle, WY

Phone 307-746-2782

Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mystic Ranger District

8221 Mount Rushmore Road Rapid City, SD

Phone: 605-343-1567

Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Northern Hills Ranger District

2014 North Main Street Spearfish, SD

Phone: 605-642-4622

Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bearlodge Ranger District

101 South 21st Street Sundance, WY

Phone: 307-283-1361

Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska National Forest

Fall River Ranger District

1801 Highway 18 Bypass

Hot Springs, SD

Phone: 605-745-4107

Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

