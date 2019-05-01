Black Hills Children's Home director will retire at end of year

The executive director of the Black Hills Children’s Home announced he plans to retire at the end of the year.

Bill Colson has been the director of the home near Rockerville for 10 years. Colson first joined the Children’s Home in 1993 and has served in several capacities since then.

His retirement comes as the search continues for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard, who ran away from the home in February.

Serenity’s disappearance sparked a state review of the children’s home. That review revealed the home failed to follow proper emergency procedures when Serenity ran away.

In a release, the Children’s Home Society says Colson made his intentions to retire known to the CHS board of directors in 2016.

The search for a new CHS executive director will be led by an executive search firm, along with a committee made up of CHS board members.

Colson will remain in his role during the search, and for a time after his successor is hired to assure a smooth transition.

