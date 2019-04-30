Black Hawk students take a look at different careers

When people talk to a child, one of the first questions they often ask is, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" At Black Hawk Elementary School today, students learned about different career paths to help them answer that question.

Police officers, doctors, firefighters, and a few of our own reporters attended the event. The children visited five different tables to learn about those careers. With so many options, these kids have a lot to consider.

For a better idea on what it's like to spend a day in their shoes, some people brought in tools for kids to try it out.

"So one of the things that I got a lot from the kids that would come up would be like, can we touch it, can we play with it? Absolutely I think having interactive stuff here is amazing for the kids so that way they can actually see," says Krystal Jones, presenter with Younique.