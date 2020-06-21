Black Hawk families feel Meade County is throwing them to the side

What was once a well-manicured neighborhood on East Daisy Drive is now abandoned: lost in limbo, low on options, and put aside by Meade County.

Carisa Gerving and her family had to be evacuated from their home in the subdivision.

"I don't know what else to do," said Gerving. "The only thing I can think of is that we foreclose on our house or we declare bankruptcy and I just think that is so unfair because we did not do anything wrong to have to do that."

While weighing their options, the Ireland family who have also been evacuated by the mine collapse feel they have been set aside by the county.

"We'd just like to talk to the county and make sure they know we're wanting to work with them but we need communication, we need to open that panel up so that we can figure out what are the next steps, what can we do," said Allison Ireland.

With a fuzzy line of communication, some neighbors have taken it into their own hands to keep progress going.

"So I've taken it upon myself to do some research online," said Gerving. "I've found a very nice engineer from Michigan, Michigan Tech, he was able to connect me with an engineer from Montana Tech whose actually willing to come out and speak to us because I told him that we have people living in fear for their safety."

And it's not just the evacuated families who have to worry, it's the whole neighborhood

"A board member from the Northdale Sanitation District said that if the sinkhole opens up the whole road, it will take out the main waterline to the whole neighborhood," said Gerving.

And the hole is getting bigger.