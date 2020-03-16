Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department gets AED grant funds

Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department received a $5,000 grant through Farm Credit Services for community AEDs.

The Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department will use the Working Here Fund Grant to purchase seven automatic external defibrillators. The AEDs will be located in areas of the Fire District, offering immediate help for victims when emergency responders have been contacted. The fire department will offer training for people to learn how to easily use the AED’s.

“CPR alone cannot put the heart back in normal rhythm, only a defibrillator can. Since you lose 7-10% chance of surviving each minute you are in sudden cardiac arrest, less than 10% survive. Only 8.3% survive neurologically intact because EMS simply cannot get to the victim and shock them in the four to six minutes before brain damage occurs,” Kurt Klunder, chief of the Black Hawk VFD, said.

Black Hawk VFD is one of 12 organizations to receive an expanded Working Here Fund Grant in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Farm Credit Services of America awarded each organization up to $10,000 for a total of $78,000 to support projects focused on agricultural education, hunger and nutrition, young and beginning producers or essential services and rural disaster relief.

